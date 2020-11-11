Jane Fonda

Sophie Fontanel

Mette Sorrig

Maye Musk

 

Lyn de Icon Accidental

Helen Mirren

Colleen Heidemann

Is fashion not more fabulous fun than one is able to fantastically, futuristically, fabulously fathom????? I view this rather sensational outfit of “Star Trekian” vibe and wonder if one day it might not be standard flight attendant garb as we traverse our solar system to the moon, Mars and THEN???….as once I “TWA’ed” my way across the Pacific to Hawaii, Guam, Hong Kong and beyond❣️❣️❣️WHEN WHAT WAS ONCE UNTHINKABLE BECOMES IMAGINABLE….AND THEN ALMOST SUDDENLY, UNCANNILY, STARTLINGLY, AMAZINGLY, SIMPLY IS❣️❣️❣️ . . Photo by the incredibly talented, as well as, most precious friend, @jeaneenlund ❣️ Styling by the fabulous @karenlevittstylist ❣️ Makeup by the marvelous @lilly_keys ❣️ Hair by the wonderful @johnnystuntz ❣️ Fashion by @pamhoggfashion and @iamgia . . #pushtheenvelope #fashioneditorial #notdeadyet #nextmodels #artisticexpression #fashionisart #fashionfun #startrekvoyager #spacetravel #iamgia #pamhoggfashion

Sarah Jane Adams

Linda Rodin

Grece Ghanem

Yellow mellow 💛 ph @garrettnaccarato

