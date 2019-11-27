1/16

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

JAY DU TEMPLE ELLE QUEBEC NOEL 2020Shayne Laverdière

 

 

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Les photos du shooting de Jay du Temple pour ELLE QuébecShayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Les photos du shooting de Jay du Temple pour ELLE QuébecShayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

JAY DU TEMPLE ELLE QUEBEC NOEL 2020Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Shayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Les photos du shooting de Jay du Temple pour ELLE QuébecShayne Laverdière

JAY DU TEMPLE x ELLE QUÉBEC

Les photos du shooting de Jay du Temple pour ELLE QuébecShayne Laverdière

Photographie Shayne Laverdière.
Stylisme Nariman J.
Direction de création Annie Horth.
Mise en beauté Steven Turpin (TEAMM/ Tom Ford et R+Co).
Production Estelle Gervais.
Assistant à la photographie Don Loga.
Assistante au stylisme Manuela Bartolomeo.

Lire aussi:

La face cachée de Jay Du Temple
Le Questionnaire Elle : 25 questions à Jay Du Temple
Les coulisses du shooting de Jay Du Temple pour ELLE Québec