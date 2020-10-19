View this post on Instagram

Sunday in beige…I’ve been looking for beige boots for some time and found these from @hm If you don’t already have a knit vest I can recommend to get one for this season.😍 I’m wearing a size Small as it is oversized in the model. Ad. Everything from @hm #knitvest #boots #hm #hmxme #hmxgiulivaheritage #sunday #ærø #giulivaheritagexhm #giulivaheritage #knitwear #ootd #ootdfashion #40andfabulous #beige