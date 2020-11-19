Shopping: 20 bottes pour l’hiver à enfiler par temps froid

Bottillons à crampons en cuir, Olang
Prix: 350 $ olangcanada.com
Bottillons à crampons en cuir et suède, Anfibio
Prix: 330 $ bottesanfibio.com
Bottillons en polyuréthane thermoplastique et nylon, Hunter
Prix: 170 $ hunterboots.com
Bottillons en suède et peau de mouton retournée, La Canadienne
Prix: 575 $ lacanadienneshoes.com
Bottillons en suède et feutre, Sorel
Prix: 190 $ sorelfootwear.ca
Bottillons en laine et caoutchouc, Moncler
Prix: 495 $ holtrenfrew.com
Bottillons en cuir et fausse fourrure, Dr. Martens
Prix: 270 $ brownsshoes.com
Bottillons en cuir et fausse fourrure, Aldo
Prix: 140 $ aldoshoes.com
Bottillons en suède et fausse fourrure, Cougar
Prix: 200 $ cougarshoes.com
Bottillons en cuir, Royal Canadian, à Little Burgundy
Prix: 250 $ littleburgundyshoes.com
Bottillons en cuir synthétique, Boutique Spring
Prix: 90 $ callitspring.com
Bottillons en nylon, Isabel Marant, à SSENSE
Prix: 650 $ ssense.com
Bottillons en suède et peau de mouton retournée, Inuikii, à Shopbop
Prix: 571 $ shopbop.com
Bottillons en cuir, Zara
Prix: 119 $ zara.com
