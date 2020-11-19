1/20

Bottillons à crampons en cuir, Olang

Shopping: 20 bottes pour l’hiver à enfiler par temps froid

Prix: 350 $ olangcanada.com

Bottillons à crampons en cuir et suède, Anfibio

Prix: 330 $ bottesanfibio.com

Bottillons en polyuréthane thermoplastique et nylon, Hunter

Prix: 170 $ hunterboots.com

Bottillons en suède et peau de mouton retournée, La Canadienne

Bottillons en suède et laine, UGG

Prix: 250 $ ugg.com

Bottillons en suède et feutre, Sorel

Prix: 190 $ sorelfootwear.ca

Bottillons en laine et caoutchouc, Moncler

Prix: 495 $ holtrenfrew.com

Bottillons en cuir et fausse fourrure, Dr. Martens

Prix: 270 $ brownsshoes.com

Bottillons en suède et textile, Adidas par Stella McCartney, à Simons

Prix: 250 $ simons.ca

Bottillons en cuir et fausse fourrure, Aldo

Prix: 140 $ aldoshoes.com

Bottillons en suède et fausse fourrure, Cougar

Prix: 200 $ cougarshoes.com

Bottillons en cuir, Royal Canadian, à Little Burgundy

Bottillons en cuir nubuck, Timberland, à Simons

Prix: 190 $ simons.ca

Bottillons en cuir synthétique, Boutique Spring

Prix: 90 $ callitspring.com

Bottillons en nylon, Isabel Marant, à SSENSE

Prix: 650 $ ssense.com

Bottillons en cuir et textile, Vans

Prix: 140 $ vans.ca

Bottillons en cuir, The North Face, à MEC

Prix: 190 $ mec.ca

Bottillons en suède et peau de mouton retournée, Inuikii, à Shopbop

Prix: 571 $ shopbop.com

Bottillons en cuir nubuck et peau de mouton retournée, Pajar

Prix: 240 $ pajar.com

