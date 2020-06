View this post on Instagram

Today, I’m thrilled to give you a sneak peek of BECOMING before it premieres on Netflix this Wednesday, May 6. This movie tells my story, from my childhood on the South Side of Chicago to my life today—and it celebrates the stories of so many people I met along the way. My journey has taught me that if we stay open—if we share what’s important to us and listen carefully to what others share about their own lives—we find our strength, and we find our community. I am so grateful to everyone who has shared their story with me over the years. They have inspired me, given me strength, and helped me find my way. I hope you enjoy the film and that it reminds you of the power and importance of your own story. #IAmBecoming