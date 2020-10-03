Cette année, pas de tapis rouge avec les stars des séries. Non, chacun était resté chez soi, ou presque. Jimmy Kimmel, maître de cérémonie, était bel et bien présent dans la salle, vide, avec quelques personnalités venues, à bonne distance, remettre des prix. Parmi elles, Jennifer Aniston, que l’on a vue sur le plateau, et, magie de la télévision, quelques secondes plus tard avec ses friends chez elle, Courteney Cox et Lisa Kudrow.

Certains acteurs étaient chez eux, seuls ou en couple, devant leur écran, pour recevoir un prix. Parfois en tenue de soirée, parfois beaucoup plus décontractés. Certaines, comme Regina King, avaient choisi de profiter de cette exposition médiatique pour faire vivre les revendications Black Lives Matter, en arborant un tee-shirt à l’effigie de Breonna Taylor, une jeune Américaine morte lors d’une intervention de la police en début d’année.

Les héroïnes de la série «  Little Fires Everywhere » avaient quant à elles sorti le grand jeu en s’habillant comme pour se rendre à la cérémonie, mais en y assistant avec toute l’équipe depuis un jardin. Zendaya se trouvait quant à elle chez elle en famille pour son sacre. Du jamais vu.

Découvrez les images des Emmy Awards comme vous ne pensiez jamais les voir.

 

View this post on Instagram

Sitting here with my @ozark crew hat wishing I could be with everyone to celebrate in person. I’m so proud to be on this show. It has changed my life in so many ways. I’m so grateful. I’m not only grateful to be working, but to be able to work with people I love. Also I want to give a special thanks to Meryl Streep, who wasn’t on the zoom call tonight. When I was 15 I watched Sophie’s Choice and it made me want to be an actress. I wouldn’t be doing this if it weren’t for you. And thank god because I don’t really know how to do anything else!! So thank you. Love to you all!! Thank you for putting a smile on my face this year. The world is better because you are all in it. We can get through anything if we do it together. Let love be our guide ❤️❤️❤️ #emmys2020 @televisionacad Photo credit @markfoster

A post shared by Julia Garner 🐰 (@juliagarnerofficial)

View this post on Instagram

Pajamas but make it fashion 🥀✨🥀 Shoutout and massive thanks to some badass New Yorkers for making our #EmmysAtHome dreams come true – @christyrilling for bringing these lewks to life (including the pups) and @lauriesimmons for this gorgeous "dancing poppy" print. Thank you to @retrouvai for these special jewels, @rogervivier for the perfect shoes & @jillandjordan for bringing the whole thing together. But the BEST PART is that these generous designers have agreed to donate our looks to the @radvocacy auction where 100% of the sales will benefit @whenweallvote! Bid for them and other #emmys looks at Chic-Relief.com from September 23 – October 2. And if you're not already registered, please register to vote tonight!

A post shared by Rachel Brosnahan (@rachelbrosnahan)

Cet article est d’abord paru sur elle.fr.

