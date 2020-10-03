Cette année, pas de tapis rouge avec les stars des séries. Non, chacun était resté chez soi, ou presque. Jimmy Kimmel, maître de cérémonie, était bel et bien présent dans la salle, vide, avec quelques personnalités venues, à bonne distance, remettre des prix. Parmi elles, Jennifer Aniston, que l’on a vue sur le plateau, et, magie de la télévision, quelques secondes plus tard avec ses friends chez elle, Courteney Cox et Lisa Kudrow.
Certains acteurs étaient chez eux, seuls ou en couple, devant leur écran, pour recevoir un prix. Parfois en tenue de soirée, parfois beaucoup plus décontractés. Certaines, comme Regina King, avaient choisi de profiter de cette exposition médiatique pour faire vivre les revendications Black Lives Matter, en arborant un tee-shirt à l’effigie de Breonna Taylor, une jeune Américaine morte lors d’une intervention de la police en début d’année.
Les héroïnes de la série « Little Fires Everywhere » avaient quant à elles sorti le grand jeu en s’habillant comme pour se rendre à la cérémonie, mais en y assistant avec toute l’équipe depuis un jardin. Zendaya se trouvait quant à elle chez elle en famille pour son sacre. Du jamais vu.
Découvrez les images des Emmy Awards comme vous ne pensiez jamais les voir.
View this post on Instagram
@zendaya, winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “Euphoria,” wore a custom #GiorgioArmaniPrivé black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots, paired with a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals. @televisionacad #Emmys #ArmaniStars Credits: Dominic Miller
View this post on Instagram
Sitting here with my @ozark crew hat wishing I could be with everyone to celebrate in person. I’m so proud to be on this show. It has changed my life in so many ways. I’m so grateful. I’m not only grateful to be working, but to be able to work with people I love. Also I want to give a special thanks to Meryl Streep, who wasn’t on the zoom call tonight. When I was 15 I watched Sophie’s Choice and it made me want to be an actress. I wouldn’t be doing this if it weren’t for you. And thank god because I don’t really know how to do anything else!! So thank you. Love to you all!! Thank you for putting a smile on my face this year. The world is better because you are all in it. We can get through anything if we do it together. Let love be our guide ❤️❤️❤️ #emmys2020 @televisionacad Photo credit @markfoster
View this post on Instagram
No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because… It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
I am reminded today yet again not to take anything for granted. I'm so humbled to be a 4 time Emmy nominated actress, that my fellow artists saw fit to bestow me with this distinction. Thank you! Tune into the #CreativeArtsEmmys tonight at 8pm est, 5pm pst where I got to twirl around in this dress and present an award. Congrats to all the nominees and winners. … #TransIsBeautiful #Emmys #oitnb
View this post on Instagram
How fun to get dressed up! Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!! #blackish #emmys Dress: @alexandrevauthier Shoes: @jimmychoo Jewels: vintage @tiffanyandco Stylist: @karlawelchstylist Makeup: @muatraceylevy Hair: moi using @patternbeauty
View this post on Instagram
Pajamas but make it fashion 🥀✨🥀 Shoutout and massive thanks to some badass New Yorkers for making our #EmmysAtHome dreams come true – @christyrilling for bringing these lewks to life (including the pups) and @lauriesimmons for this gorgeous “dancing poppy” print. Thank you to @retrouvai for these special jewels, @rogervivier for the perfect shoes & @jillandjordan for bringing the whole thing together. But the BEST PART is that these generous designers have agreed to donate our looks to the @radvocacy auction where 100% of the sales will benefit @whenweallvote! Bid for them and other #emmys looks at Chic-Relief.com from September 23 – October 2. And if you’re not already registered, please register to vote tonight!
View this post on Instagram
Because NO MATTER WHAT, we have a reason to celebrate! Thank you to all the #Emmy voters and my @insecurehbo family, and of course our fans (#BlackTwitter we see you!). WE OUTCHEAAA!!! See y’all next year! Congrats to all the nominees and winners! They call me: #ThighVonne #EmmyMa Hair: @mickeydabarber & @reign.mari.hair Makeup: @missdrini Stylist: @apuje 📸: @wendellwphoto
Cet article est d’abord paru sur elle.fr.
Lire aussi:
Les looks du Gala des prix Gémeaux 2020
Les plus belles robes des Emmys 2019
Retour sur le tapis rouge des Emmy Awards 2018
Infolettre
Recevez les dernières nouvelles de ELLE Québec