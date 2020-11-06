View this post on Instagram
Woke up this morning and was scrolling through Instagram to see that my favorite vintage show was happening on a way smaller scale than usual. It was so lovely to see the 8 vintage vendors at @acurrentaffair, and feel the adrenaline of finding such special pieces. Feeling so inspired & connected 😊 (tbd but they said they’re trying to do this every weekend)
Photographed in the private quarters of Versace's Milanese villa, @irinashayk models a look from the #VersaceFW20 Collection. @vogueczechoslovakia #VersaceEditorials Photography: @morellibrothers Editor-in-Chief: @andreabehounkova Creative Director: @kralicek Styled by @albamelendo
Supporting two small businesses in one photo.. @fenoel, a Black-owned business deeply influenced by the designer’s Grenadian heritage. And @lunika_designs who we posted about on @wegavewhat a while back – Francesca started her brand after being hit by a drunk driver which left her partially blind and without a job.
