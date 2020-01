View this post on Instagram

What a night it was! I’m so grateful to have been part of @jpgaultierofficial’s final #hautecouture show, with so many of his muses and friends present! Jean Paul has always celebrated individually and beauty in many forms, and in all stages of life in a completely authentic way. I’m glad that being inclusive has become something brands feel compelled to do now, but #jeanpaulgaultier has been a champion for inclusiveness and diversity consistently, and genuinely, all along, because he truly believes in it. I’m thankful to Mr. Gautier not just for shining the spotlight on me over the past 18 years, but for creating this joyful space that truly celebrates beauty in many forms. I can’t wait to witness the next chapter for Jean Paul. And, as his #FashionFreakShow tours, try to go see it, because it captures the magic of being at his runway shows in a fantastic way. 💋💋