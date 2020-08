View this post on Instagram

THE PRODUCT REVEAL Y'ALL HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Here are the FENTY SKIN START’RS— the three steps ya can’t skip in your skincare routine: 1️⃣ TOTAL CLEANS’R REMOVE-IT-ALL CLEANSER ($25 USD) 2️⃣ FAT WATER PORE-REFINING TONER SERUM ($28 USD) 3️⃣ HYDRA VIZOR INVISIBLE MOISTURIZER BROAD SPECTRUM SPF 30 SUNSCREEN ($35 USD) We made finding a new skincare routine easy with these 2-in-1 multitasking products in a simple 3 step routine— the FENTY SKIN START’RS will brighten skin, snatch pores, and target dark spots—plus they’re clinically tested, clean, vegan, AND earth-conscious. Dropping July 31st exclusively at fentyskin.com (but you can get early access to shop before the drop if you sign up for email!)