Your last orders of the year left yesterday, and we have a great feeling of gratitude this morning as we close the production. In addition to all your orders, we ended the year with pride and honour for having been chosen by @ferrariquebec and many other companies to spoil their customers. The team will be taking a break for the holidays, and will be back on January 3rd, 2019 🙏🏼 📷: @biancadjardins