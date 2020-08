View this post on Instagram

Having been a fan of Chloé for so long, I could not be more excited to be the face of the new Chloé Eau de Toilette, Rose Tangerine. I’m inspired by the brand’s aspirations and Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s creations and feel so fortunate to be working with this team! Can’t wait to share more… #CHLOEgirls #IAMCHLOE