Privées d’institut de beauté durant plusieurs mois, les beautistas s’en donnent à cœur joie depuis le déconfinement. Si la tendance était auparavant aux ongles discrets et aux teintes monochromes, force est de constater que cet été il faudra mettre le paquet. Place à une nouvelle lubie beauté.
Abstract nails, c’est quoi ?
Sur Instagram, impossible d’être passé à côté de ces ongles colorés aux motifs abstraits. Preuve en est, la reine des manucures extravagantes, Kylie Jenner a elle aussi succombé à la tendance. L’idée ? Orner chaque ongle de motifs irréguliers à l’image d’une peinture abstraite. L’asymétrie ou encore le hasard sont les clés d’un abstract nails réussi. Si durant ces mois enfermés, nos talents de nail artist se sont développés, mieux vaut toutefois confier ses ongles à une experte pour éviter la catastrophe. Pour plus d’inspiration, découvrez notre sélection des plus belles créations dénichées sur Instagram.
ABSTRACT NAILS DE KYLIE JENNER
ABSTRACT NAILS VERSION BLEU PASTEL
ABSTRACT NAILS ARC-EN-CIEL
ABSTRACT NAILS VERSION DORÉE
🌿🎨🎭 Decided to hop on the abstract nail art trend. I honestly love it, it’s so simplistic. I think soon I’m going to start ordering little fake nails so I can do nail art on them. I definitely want to practice so I can be ready for when I graduate school.. I haven’t enrolled quite yet but I’m trying to save for it🥶 it’s definitely a pretty penny.. I just wish I had enough to go now and I would. It’s hard to save whilst trying to live on your own. But that’s the world we live in. I won’t go into much detail because no one cares about that, haha. But I’m just excited to go as soon as I can! @nailsinc “Get Discovered” “Living my Best Life” “Jeans Purlease” “It’s Cool to be Kind” “Woke Dreams” @sephora “Black Lace” @ciatelondon “Gilded Goddess” – – — #abstractnails #nailsdid #nailpolish #abstractnailart #goldnails #rainbownails #nailartgallery #nailart #nailswagg #nailfie #nailfeed #nails2inspire #nailsofinstagram #simplenails #longnails #shortnails #naturalnails #naturalnailsonly #nailpolishlover #nails #nailsdesign #nailsoftheday #polishaddict #nailartwow #nailpromote
ABSTRACT NAILS DOUX
ABSTRACT NAILS VERSION PASTEL
ABSTRACT NAILS VERSION RÉTRO
ABSTRACT NAILS VERSION MULTICOLORE
ABSTRACT NAILS VERSION NÉON
🍓🍋 ABSTRACT NAILS INC SUMMER NEONS 🍓🍋 @nailsinc launching exclusively today at @superdrug – Available in-store and online. (No neon activator required 🙌🏽) #ad #superdrug #nailsinc #neonnails #manicure #notd #nails #beauty #fluro #fluronails #abstractnails #negativespacenails #nailpolish
ABSTRACT NAILS
